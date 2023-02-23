Chasing Perfection: Is it time to be worried about UConn?

UConn women’s basketball is hitting a rough patch at the worst possible time. The Huskies have just two games left in the regular season, yet more questions persist about the team than ever before after they fell to St. John’s on Tuesday.

On this week’s episode, we discuss our level of worry with UConn right now, talk about what it needs to do to get back on the right track and look ahead to the next two weeks. We also recap the Huskies’ tight win over Creighton as well as Caroline Ducharme’s return, and highlight their defensive effort against Maddy Siegrist and Villanova.

