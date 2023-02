Hudson Schandor’s second goal of the night gave the UConn Huskies men’s hockey team a 4-3 overtime win over the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves in front of a students-only crowd at Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, CT on Thursday night.

Tristan Fraser and Nick Capone had the other two goals for the Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

