UConn men’s basketball moves up to No. 18 in AP Poll

UConn men’s basketball won the only game they played last week, surviving a late scare from Seton Hall for what was an otherwise comfortable 64-55 win at Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies now sit at 20-7 overall and 9-7 in the Big East, and moved up to No. 18 in this week’s AP Poll. UConn also remains No. 6 in KenPom, a position they have held firmly for over a month now.

The Huskies join fellow conference mates Marquette (No. 10), Xavier (No. 17), Creighton (No. 19) and Providence (No. 20) in the Top 25, with the Big East and Big 12 as the only conferences with five teams ranked. The Friars come to Storrs this week in a top-20 matchup that UConn needs to win to have any chance whatsoever at claiming the four-seed in the Big East Tournament.

Following Wednesday night’s tilt with Providence, UConn will head down to New York City Saturday afternoon to take on St. John’s in their second to last road game of the season. The Red Storm caught the Huskies off guard earlier this year in Gampel, upsetting UConn 85-74 thanks to a dominant second half.

Despite only one game last week, UConn still had some representation on the Big East Honor Roll thanks to Andre Jackson, who scored a career-high 15 points to help the Huskies defeat the Pirates. Jackson also added 10 boards for his third double-double of the season while adding three assists, one block and one steal.