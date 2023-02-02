Chasing Perfection: Fatigue (almost) catches up to UConn

UConn women’s basketball’s lack of depth and brutal recent schedule almost caught up to it this past weekend. Almost. The Huskies narrowly escaped a second straight upset at the XL Center by Villanova thanks to one of their most impressive wins of the season. This week, we discuss that victory as well as UConn’s lopsided win at Tennessee, look at whether or not Geno Auriemma should be using his bench more, and preview the upcoming matchup with South Carolina.

On this week’s episode, we take listener questions while discussing UConn women’s basketball’s past week. We talk about the Huskies’ potential ceiling, give our picks for who might succeed Geno Auriemma one day, look ahead to St. John’s and more.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Substack.

Last episode | Episode archive