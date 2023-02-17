Preview: UConn baseball vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

When:
Friday, February 17, 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 18, 4 p.m.
Sunday, February 19, 4 p.m.
Monday, February 20, 11 a.m.
Where: CoolToday Park, Venice, Florida
Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Florida
Centennial Park, Port Charlotte, Florida
TV: FloSports
Radio: Mixlr
Projected Starters:
RHP Ian Cooke
RHP Jack Sullivan
LHP Andrew Sears
RHP Michael Quigley
What to watch for
- Opening day is an exciting time for baseball fans throughout the country, and after a deep run in the postseason in 2022, UConn baseball will be hungry to get back to the Super Regionals and potentially further. Their quest includes a non-conference schedule that includes trips as far as Berkeley and Honolulu, and starts off with a neutral site series against Ohio State, who finished 11th out of 14 in the Big Ten standings. The Buckeyes aren’t the toughest test that the Huskies will face in their non-conference schedule, but the series will be a good chance to see just how well the new faces have gelled over the offseason.
- The Husky primed to take the biggest leap in 2023 is set to take the mound at 7 p.m. on Friday night. Ian Cooke made a handful of starts in 2022 but was utilized mostly as a reliever. This year, he starts the season as the Huskies’ Friday night ace, the pitcher who sets the tone for the entire weekend. Cooke is a real competitor on the mound, so UConn’s first game of the season could feature a truly impressive pitching performance.
- A duo of transfer arms are new to the team and ready to make an impact in the starting rotation. Andrew Sears from Rhode Island College and Stephen Quigley from Wheaton College both made their marks at the Division III level and are ready to take their skills up a level and fight for a position in the weekend rotation, taking the mound on Sunday and Monday against Ohio State.
- With the departure of key position players, UConn’s lineup is also due for a bit of a shakeup. Erik Stock, Casey Dana and Zach Bushling, all mainstays of the lineup, have each graduated. In their place, the Huskies will rely on newcomers and returners alike to replace their offensive outlook. Outfielder Korey Morton is primed to become the next star to come out of Storrs, after missing part of the 2022 season due to injury. Transfer Dominic Freeberger will also make an impact in the starting lineup, bringing with him a .304 career average from UNC Asheville.
