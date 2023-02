UConn women’s basketball lost consecutive games for the first time since 1993 this past week, falling to South Carolina and Marquette. On this episode, we discuss whether or not that changes our view of the Huskies and how that affects their outlook the rest of the way. We also talk about the NCAA’s initial bracket reveal and look ahead to the upcoming games against Creighton and Villanova.

