UConn men’s basketball up to No. 20 in AP Poll

UConn men’s basketball is back in the top 20 of the AP Poll for the first time in three weeks, as the Huskies slid upward one spot in rankings this week, to No. 20.

Dan Hurley’s team went 1-1, taking down then-No. 10 Marquette by 15, offset by a one-possession defeat on the road to then-No. 23 Creighton that went down to the wire.

The Golden Eagles fell one spot to No. 11, while the Bluejays parlayed its UConn win and a road victory over Seton Hall to climb to No. 18 in the country. Elsewhere in the Big East, Xavier dropped a game to Butler and is now at No. 16 from No. 13, while a road defeat at St. John’s pushed Providence four spots to No. 24.

The Huskies also can claim victory over the No. 1 team in the country, as Alabama occupies the top spot after Purdue fell to Northwestern, pushing the Boilermakers to No. 3. Iowa State was the poll’s biggest faller, going from No. 11 to No. 19 after an 0-2 week.