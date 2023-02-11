UConn women’s basketball gets back on track with 67-59 win over Georgetown

UConn women’s basketball got back on the right track with a 67-59 win at Georgetown on Saturday. The Huskies came in having dropped back-to-back games for the first time in 30 years but warded off a third consecutive defeat with a tough, physical victory.

Dorka Juhász led the way with 18 points and 15 rebounds while Aubrey Griffin added 18 points as well. Aaliyah Edwards scored 13 points but committed eight turnovers while Lou Lopez Sénéchal managed just five points.

Nika Mühl went down after rolling her ankle in the second half but eventually returned. She finished with 10 points, four assists and four rebounds in 39 minutes.

UConn struggled early on and found itself down 8-1 just over a minute in, but the Huskies soon found their footing and slowly cut into the deficit. They took their first lead at the 6:21 mark in the second quarter and never looked back.

Although UConn only went into the half with a three point advantage, it out-scored the Hoyas 19-8 in the third quarter to give itself some breathing room. Georgetown fought back in the fourth quarter and got within four points in the final minute, but the Huskies made their free throws to pull out the eight-point win.

Next, UConn will get three days off before it welcomes Creighton to Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on SNY.