UConn women’s basketball beats Providence, 64-54

UConn women’s basketball beat the Providence Friars in an ugly 64-54 affair at Alumni Hall on Wednesday.

Although the Huskies led from wire-to-wire, they never went ahead by more than 17 points while Providence kept the game within single digits late into the fourth quarter. In the end, UConn found a way to pull out the victory.

“We got just enough,” Geno Auriemma told SNY postgame.

Dorka Juhász led the team with 19 points and 17 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season while Nika Mühl had 14 points and nine rebounds. Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Aubrey Griffin each had 13 points apiece as well.

The Huskies committed 20 turnovers, which led to 14 points for the Friars. All eight available players saw action, though UConn’s bench only scored one point.

Whenever the Huskies built a lead, Providence responded with a run of its own to tighten the gap. UConn went into the locker room up 11 at the half and extended it to 15 early in the third quarter, but the Friars came back with nine straight points. The Huskies were up 17 with just under eight minutes to go, only for Providence to claw back, even though it was never threateningly close.

Next, the Huskies will return home and close out their non-conference schedule when they host the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at the XL Center on Sunday at noon.