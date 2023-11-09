UConn women’s basketball signs two 2024 recruits

UConn women’s basketball officially welcomed two 2024 recruits into the program: Allie Ziebell and Morgan Cheli. The pair signed their National Letters of Intent to the Huskies on the first day of the early signing period.

ESPN currently ranks UConn’s 2024 class third in the nation behind only Texas and UCLA. The Huskies aren’t necessarily done, either — Sarah Strong, the No. 1 player in the class, has still yet to announce her decision. The Huskies are finalists alongside LSU, North Carolina, UCLA, South Carolina, per ESPN.

Even still, UConn already has a good haul with its two new signees.

Allie Ziebell

Position: Guard

Height: 5-10

Hometown: Neenah, Wisconsin

ESPN ranking: 4

After KK Arnold opened the door as UConn’s first-ever player from Wisconsin, Ziebell is set to follow one year later. A native of Neenah — located about 2⁄ 3 of the way to Green Bay from Milwaukee — Ziebell is a scoring guard through and through.

A scouting report from ESPN’s Shane Laflin described Ziebell as “one of the more complete guards in the class. She can play from the lead guard spot or slide over and play off the ball. She is a lethal shooter from deep and defenses must stay close...if she is not the one to score it, moves the ball quickly and keeps defenders in rotation.”

Ziebell plays for Neenah High School and Wisconsin Flight Elite on the AAU circuit. Arnold has gone up against her plenty, but they’ve been on the same team a few times as well.

“I know her pretty well,” Arnold said back in June. “At some of these camps, I’ve been her teammate. When she committed I was like, ‘Oh, okay, we got another one. We’ve got another one to represent Wisconsin.’ So it’s been pretty great.”

Morgan Cheli

Position: Guard

Height: 6-2

Hometown: Los Altos, California

ESPN ranking: 18

At 6-foot-2, Cheli is the classic big guard for UConn in the mold of Caroline Ducharme and Qadence Samuels. She’s versatile and can line up anywhere from point guard to the four in a small-ball lineup.

“I’m definitely most proud of my versatility in my game. I can contribute in a variety of different ways. As far as a role for UConn, I’ll do whatever they need me to do to win. I love getting after it on both ends of the court,” Cheli told the UConn WBB Weekly after her commitment. “Whatever is needed, I think my height and my versatility can help in whatever capacity they need me.”

ESPN’s scouting report mentioned that Cheli “raises the level of competitiveness when she steps in between the lines. She has a slasher game with a nice pull-up jumper and she has complemented that with an improving shot from long range.”

Both Cheli and Ziebell have been lifelong UConn fans.

“UConn has always been a dream destination for me,” Cheli said.

Related Why Morgan Cheli and UConn are the right fit for each other