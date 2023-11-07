UConn in the NBA: Hawkins hits 31, Drummond hits 10k

The NBA In-Season Tournament is already here with group play in progress. Here’s how the former Huskies in the league are doing through a few games.

Andre Drummond

Drummond reached a career milestone at Monday night’s game against the Jazz as he became the 43rd NBA player to record 10,000 rebounds.

This summer Drummond exercised his $3.36 million player option to remain with the Chicago Bulls for a second season. Heading into the NBA In-Season Tournament, the 30-year-old center is averaging 6.6 points and 5 rebounds a game, becoming a solid option for the Bulls coming off the bench.

Jordan Hawkins

Hawkins is having a good start to his NBA career. The 21-year-old guard earned his first start for the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors, dropping 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

Averaging 12.6 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season, Hawkins’ playing time seems to be increasing. The rookie had a stellar game in the Pelican’s loss against the Nuggets Monday night, scoring 31 points with 7 rebounds and 3 assists. He became the sixth Pelicans rookie to have a 30-point game.

James Bouknight

Bouknight made recent headlines with the announcement that the Charlotte Hornets would be declining the shooting guard’s fourth-year team option on his contract, meaning Bouknight will become a free agent at the end of this season. The 23-year-old shooting guard averaged 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists this past season.

Andre Jackson

Jackson has only played in two games so far for the Milwaukee Bucks as he enters his rookie season. With a limited amount of playing time, the 21-year-old guard is averaging one point, 2.5 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. He got his first NBA points on a steal that he finished on the other end with a dunk.

Better look at first NBA points for Andre Jackson pic.twitter.com/4IKRc6hIOI — Prem (@premdawg) November 2, 2023

Adama Sanogo

Named to the Chicago Bulls’ opening day roster, Sanogo signed a two-way contract that has him on assignment across the Bulls and their G League team, the Windy City Bulls.

While he hasn’t seen any playing time in the regular season, the 21-year-old forward played in the Bulls’ pre-season matchups against the Nuggets and Bucks. Against the Bucks, he played eight minutes recording a total of 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Against the Nuggets, he finished the night with 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal with 14 minutes of playing time.

Tyrese Martin

Martin signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves after being waived by the Atlanta Hawks in July. Similar to Sanogo, the 24-year-old guard has yet to see regular season playing for the Timberwolves. However, in the pre-season, he averaged 4.6 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists per game.

Isaiah Whaley

Currently, Whaley is a forward for the Charlotte Hornets’ G League team, the Greensboro Swarm. Last year for the Swarm, the 25-year-old finished the season with an average of 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds a game.