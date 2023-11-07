Chasing Perfection: What will Paige Bueckers return look like?

It’s officially a game week. On Wednesday, UConn kicks off the season against Dayton at the XL Center, marking the end to a long offseason. On this week’s episode, we recap the exhibition game, discuss who (and what) looked good and also bring up a few of the negatives. We also preview the upcoming campaign by making our predictions: What will Paige Bueckers’ return look like, what’s the biggest x-factor and do the Huskies win the national championship?

