Chasing Perfection: What will Paige Bueckers return look like?

With the 2023-24 season finally here, we recap the exhibition game and make our predictions for the new campaign.

By Daniel Connolly
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

It’s officially a game week. On Wednesday, UConn kicks off the season against Dayton at the XL Center, marking the end to a long offseason. On this week’s episode, we recap the exhibition game, discuss who (and what) looked good and also bring up a few of the negatives. We also preview the upcoming campaign by making our predictions: What will Paige Bueckers’ return look like, what’s the biggest x-factor and do the Huskies win the national championship?

