UConn football future opponents: Week 10

From the second play from scrimmage, it was clear that UConn was going to be outclassed in Knoxville on Saturday, taking a 59-3 defeat. While the Huskies’ offense moved the ball respectably, turnovers did not help.

James Madison (9-0) - Nov. 11

The Dukes were up just 14-7 on Georgia State at halftime, but left no doubt in the second half. James Madison scored a pair of touchdowns in each quarter and permitted just one Panthers score to secure a strong 42-14 victory in Atlanta on Saturday.

The visitors thoroughly dominated time of possession, at 42:26, along with the yardage battle, as the Dukes had 567 yards to Georgia State’s 228 yards, with a paltry 11 first downs. However, James Madison did have the game’s only turnover, but it didn’t turn into any points.

Jordan McCloud was 28-of-36 passing for 307 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He also found the end zone twice on the ground, with 13 carries for 104 yards. Ty Son Lawton had his number called the most, with 18 carries for 95 yards.

Sacred Heart (2-8) - Nov. 18

The in-state battle between CCSU and Sacred Heart was tied 17-17 at the end of the third quarter, but the Pioneers scored a pair of touchdowns in the final quarter to hold off a very late Blue Devils comeback bid. While the game was close most of the way, Sacred Heart never trailed.

Part of this was due to two CCSU turnovers to just one for the Pioneers. The Blue Devils also had a slight advantage in offensive yards (474-to-415), but Sacred Heart had three extra first downs.

Rob McCoy did what was asked of him, completing 13 of 18 passes for 202 yards. He threw both a touchdown and interception, while running for 15 yards on 13 attempts. Jalen Madison and Malik Grant each got a significant share of carries. Grant (18 carries, 104 yards) was more efficient and got into the end zone twice, while Madison (19 carries, 89 yards) got more of the ball.

UMass (3-7) - Nov. 25

It was Homecoming for UMass against FCS Merrimack and though the Warriors scored the first touchdown, as well as the last two, to make it interesting at the end, the hosts had a 31-0 run in the middle that was enough to secure a 31-21 win and send the fans home happy.

The Minutemen had 359 yards of offense to just 226 for Merrimack, but the Warriors did return a kickoff for a touchdown, which helped spark their attempt at a comeback.

Taisun Phommachanh struggled under center, completing just nine of his 20 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. However, most of the damage was done on the ground, using their size advantage. Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams got most of the carries and ran 23 times for 88 yards, though it was Greg Desrosiers Jr. (10 carries, 162 yards) that got into the end zone three times.