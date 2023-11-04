Rocked on Rocky Top: UConn football loses at Tennessee

In a game that could kindly be described as lopsided, UConn football lost to Tennessee, 59-3, on Saturday to push its record to 1-8.

Big plays demonstrated how overmatched the Huskies were at Neyland Stadium. On the second play of the game, Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright took an option hand-off 82 yards up the middle to quickly give the home team the lead. It was the first of three first-half Volunteer touchdowns scored on plays over 60 yards.

Quarterback Joe Milton hit touchdown passes of 60 and 82 yards, one on a busted coverage in the first quarter and another in the second where receiver Squirrel White caught it in the middle of the field and outran every remaining defender into the end zone.

With over 400 yards of offense in the first half, along with a fumble returned for a touchdown, the Vols led 35-3 at the break. UConn came closest to sniffing the end zone with a ten-play, 79-yard drive in the first quarter that ended as the Huskies were stuffed near the goal line and had to settle for a 22-yard Noe Ruelas field goal.

The Tennessee defense put the game away for good with two interceptions returned for a touchdown off of Ta’Quan Roberson on UConn’s first two drives of the third quarter.

UConn’s offensive found little success through the air and even less on the ground, with just 35 rushing yards against a physically imposing Tennessee defensive front. Tight end Justin Joly was one of the few bright spots for UConn, hauling in eight catches for 89 yards before leaving the game with an apparent injury midway through the third quarter.

Tennessee ended the day with 650 yards of total offense including 375 through the air. Milton finished with 254 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air, adding a rushing score for good measure before he was pulled midway through the third quarter.

Up next, the Huskies visit James Madison, currently ranked 23rd in the AP Poll, for their third consecutive road game. That contest kicks off at 2:00 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.