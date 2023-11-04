UConn football vs. Tennessee: TV info, by the numbers, what to watch for

KICKOFF: 12 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

ANNOUNCERS: Dave Neal (play-by-play), Derek Mason (color analyst), Alex Chappell (sideline)

RADIO: UConn IMG Radio Network; Varsity Network App; 97.9 ESPN Hartford, WGCH 1490 AM, WAVZ 1300 AM, WILI 1400 AM and 95.3 FM, WICH 1310 AM and 94.5 FM; Sirius/XM online streaming, XM 381 (UConn), XM 192 (Tennessee)

ANNOUNCERS: Mike Crispino (play-by-play), Wayne Norman (color analyst), Adam Giardino (sideline)

RECORDS: UConn (1-7), Tennessee (6-2)

LAST WEEK: UConn lost to regional rival Boston College, 21-14; The Vols picked up a 33-27 road win over Kentucky.

POINT SPREAD: Tennessee -36

OVER/UNDER: 55 (odds via DraftKings)

SERIES HISTORY: UConn and Tennessee are meeting for the first time ever on the gridiron.

DEPTH CHART: UConn; Tennessee

PREGAME PRESS CONFERENCE(S): UConn head coach Jim Mora; Tennessee offensive and defensive coordinators

WEATHER FORECAST: Knoxville, TN

Fun With Numbers

17: The Volunteers were ranked No. 17 in the first College Football Playoff poll.

1.8 million: The Huskies are being paid $1.8 million to play Tennessee this weekend.

6: Defensive lineman Jelani Stafford leads UConn with six touchdowns scored.

7: Tennessee is ranked 7th in the country in rushing yards per game and 36th in rushing success rate.

8: The Huskies are 2-6 all-time against the SEC

13: Tennessee QB Joe Milton has 13 passing touchdowns on the year with 1,763 passing yards and four rushing touchdowns as well.

What to Watch For

Rosa Returns

UConn’s offense looked out of sorts without its leading rusher. Hopefully, the Husky attack can mount a challenge against a strong defensive opponent. Tennessee’s defense is ranked 18th in overall efficiency and 32nd in success rate, and is stronger against the run than the pass.

Avoiding a Blowout

It’s not going to be easy as huge underdogs, but the Huskies are better than their record and perhaps they can catch this Tennessee team sleeping. If the Huskies can show any signs of life or competitiveness that would be a great marker for progress after last week, a game where they were dominated on the stat sheet but found a way to keep the score close.