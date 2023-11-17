Stephon Castle to miss “some time” with knee injury

Standout freshman point guard Stephon Castle is expected to miss some time with a knee injury, according to head coach Dan Hurley. Castle suffered the injury late in the Huskies’ victory over Stonehill last Saturday and sat out of UConn’s blowout of Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday.

Dan Hurley says Stephon Castle, after MRI, will miss some time with the knee injury, but it does not appear to be season ending. — Dom Amore (@AmoreCourant) November 17, 2023

Following the Huskies’ win over the Delta Devils, the head coach didn't seem too concerned about the severity of Castle’s injury. An MRI confirmed that the issue likely isn't season-ending, but it seems unlikely Castle will play in the upcoming Empire Classic games at Madison Square Garden.

“He slipped on the court a little bit in the second half of the Stonehill game,” Hurley said postgame.

Castle has made an immediate impact in his first two games of college ball, slotting right into UConn’s starting lineup. He posted 12 points, five rebounds and added two assists in his debut against Northern Arizona, then dropped 17 points with eight rebounds and five assists in the win over Stonehill. The highly-touted freshman currently ranks third on the team in offensive rating behind Alex Karaban and Cam Spencer. The Covington, Georgia native still projects to be a future lottery pick in this year's upcoming NBA Draft.

