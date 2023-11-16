Azzi Fudd misses win over Maryland after suffering non-contact knee injury in practice

Azzi Fudd missed UConn women’s basketball’s win over Maryland after suffering a non-contact knee injury during practice on Tuesday, but her status going forward remains uncertain.

The injury happened when Fudd pulled up after a shot and, according to head coach Geno Auriemma, she said: “‘That felt funny.’”

“[She then] walked to the training room,” he continued. “I’m like, ‘Did she stub her toe? Turf toe? What?’ ... I guess we’ll find out but it’s like most all the other ones that have happened: Nobody near ‘em. Just random stuff.”

The Huskies still don’t know the full extent of the injury because they have to wait for swelling in Fudd’s knee to go down before they can complete the necessary diagnostic tests. For now, the team is hoping for the best.

“I addressed this in the locker room after the game. I said, ‘Over the last three years, it seems like there’s always something. There’s always something that we have to deal with. Sometimes it’s minor. This one (Fudd’s injury) might be minor,” Auriemma said.

During the game, Fudd walked under her own power without the use of crutches or an apparent knee brace.

Last season, she missed a combined 22 games with a pair of right knee injuries and tore the ACL and MCL in that same knee as a high schooler. UConn has not specified whether Fudd hurt her left or right knee this time.