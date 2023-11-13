UConn men’s basketball rises to No. 5 in AP Poll

UConn men’s basketball moved up one spot to No. 5 in this week’s AP Poll after comfortably defeating Northern Arizona and Stonehill last week. The Huskies (2-0) are one of three Big East in the top 10, joined by No. 4 Marquette and No. 8 Creighton.

Villanova joins the three Big East schools in the top 10 in the poll at No. 21. St. John’s received the third-most votes of teams that did not crack the Top 25.

Aside from their conference opponents, future opponent Kansas is currently ranked No. 1, while Gonzaga is No. 11. Texas, who UConn could play next Monday, is ranked No. 19 while UNC is ranked No. 20.

UConn will open the week at home as the Huskies take on Mississippi Valley State at the XL Center Tuesday night. The Delta Devils currently rank dead last in KenPom overall (No. 362) and are last in the country in offensive efficiency and third-to-last in defensive efficiency. After MVSU, UConn will head down to Madison Square Garden on Sunday to take on Indiana in the Empire Classic. Following its matchup with the Hoosiers, the Huskies will play either Louisville or Texas next Monday night.