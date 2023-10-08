UConn football future opponents: Week 6

UConn football earned its first victory of 2023, a 38-31 road triumph over Rice. Only four of the Huskies’ six remaining opponents were in action on Saturday and Week 6 was not kind to them, as just one team ended up winning.

USF (3-3) - Oct. 21

The Bulls headed north to UAB and the Blazers ran it up on them, getting to 56-21 early in the fourth quarter before USF scored a pair of garbage-time touchdowns. USF took a 7-0 lead after Byrum Brown ran 60 yards on the fourth play from scrimmage, but UAB responded with 28 points in the first quarter.

USF put up respectable offensive numbers, going for 471 yards, but the Bulls committed three turnovers while also turning the ball over on downs three more times and 608 yards of offense.

Brown, a dual-threat quarterback, could give the Huskies fits in two weeks. He was 24-of-43 passing for 260 yards, with two touchdowns and interceptions each. He finished with two touchdowns and ran a total of 16 times for 136 yards. Michael Dukes (10 carries, 30 yards) also got into the end zone.

Boston College (3-3) - Oct. 28

It was a throwback to yesteryear in West Point on Saturday, as Boston College and Army combined to throw the ball just 22 times for less than 200 yards, facing some windy weather. The Eagles scored a touchdown with 25 seconds left to secure the win, though they were up 10 points late in the third quarter.

Boston College bottled up the Black Knights’ option attack, surrendering just 266 yards of offense, only 151 of which were on the ground. Meanwhile, the visitors had 372 yards and more of the ball.

This was in no small part because of Thomas Castellanos. He was 4-of-9 passing for 73 yards and an interception, but ran 31 times for 142 yards and four touchdowns, improvising and scrambling for yards on at least one occasion. Pat Garwo III (14 carries, 111 yards) also topped the century mark.

No. 22 Tennessee (4-1) - Nov. 4

The Volunteers had their bye this week. They return to action at home against Texas A&M in Week 7.

James Madison (5-0) - Nov. 11

James Madison had the week off. The Dukes host Georgia Southern at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Sacred Heart (1-5) - Nov. 18

The Pioneers trailblazed their way to Long Island on Saturday, quickly spotting LIU a 14-0 lead. That was enough for the Sharks to hold on for a 23-13 victory, pushing Sacred Heart to 1-3 in NEC play. It was 14-10 as the teams went to the locker room for halftime, but the hosts scored the third quarter’s first nine points to create a lead too big to overcome.

Neither team eclipsed 300 yards of offense, though Sacred Heart (275 yards) outgained LIU (213 yards). With the exception of a 37-34 track meet against St. Francis (PA), the Pioneers have yet to score more than 14 points in a game and only two opposing teams have broken 20 points.

Cade Pribula was 15-of-29 passing for 151 yards, adding a touchdown and an interception. He was also his team’s leading rusher, going for 53 yards on 15 carries. His attempt total was equaled by Malik Grant, who gained 44 yards.

UMass (1-6) - Nov. 25

For a time, it looked like the Minutemen might take this one from visiting Toledo, holding a 21-17 lead at the half. However, the Rockets outscored UMass 21-3 and added a field goal in the fourth to secure a comfortable 41-24 victory.

Toledo had 514 yards of offense to UMass’ 439 and the teams each turned the ball over once. The Rockets threw an interception in the second quarter, but the Minutemen went three-and-out. Meanwhile, the hosts’ pick turned into three points for Toledo.

Taisun Phommachanh was 20-of-31 passing for 272 yards, adding two touchdowns and the aforementioned interception. Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams ran 20 times for 157 yards and a touchdown.