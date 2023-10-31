Chasing Perfection: UConn plays a real basketball game this weekend

The preseason is almost over. On Saturday, UConn women’s basketball will take the court for its first real game action in an exhibition contest against Southern Connecticut State, the final step before the season begins in earnest. On this week’s episode, we discuss Big East Media Day — including what we think about Paige Bueckers taking home the preseason player of the year award — look at some of the most interesting players on the roster and preview the upcoming exhibition.

