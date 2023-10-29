Chioma Okafor had two goals, including the game-winner in the 89th minute, to help the UConn Huskies women’s soccer team beat the Butler Bulldogs, 3-2, in the first round of the Big East Championship at Morrone Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Jessica Mazo had the other goal for the Huskies in the win.
Jessica Mazo goal:
Opening Salvo From Mazo! pic.twitter.com/hJBHjOr3qe— UConn Women's Soccer (@UConnWSOC) October 29, 2023
Chioma Okafor (first goal):
Cheeeky from Chi!! pic.twitter.com/xRjLlOUdkg— UConn Women's Soccer (@UConnWSOC) October 29, 2023
Okafor (second goal):
The winning moment from Chi‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/2Laq86CoG9— UConn Women's Soccer (@UConnWSOC) October 29, 2023
Photo ©: Ian Bethune
Apple News users, click here to view the gallery
Loading comments...