Chioma Okafor had two goals, including the game-winner in the 89th minute, to help the UConn Huskies women’s soccer team beat the Butler Bulldogs, 3-2, in the first round of the Big East Championship at Morrone Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jessica Mazo had the other goal for the Huskies in the win.

Jessica Mazo goal:

Opening Salvo From Mazo! pic.twitter.com/hJBHjOr3qe — UConn Women's Soccer (@UConnWSOC) October 29, 2023

Chioma Okafor (first goal):

Okafor (second goal):

The winning moment from Chi‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/2Laq86CoG9 — UConn Women's Soccer (@UConnWSOC) October 29, 2023

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

