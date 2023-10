Tristan Fraser had two goals to help the UConn Huskies men’s hockey team to a 5-0 win over the Union Garnet Chargers at Messa Rink at Achilles Center in Schenectady, NY on Saturday night.

Matthew Wood, Chase Bradley and Ryan Mashie had the other goals for the Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view the gallery