Three unanswered goals by the Union Garnet Chargers in the third period helped them to a 4-1 win over the UConn Huskies men’s hockey team at Messa Arena at Achilles Center in Schenectady, NY on Friday night.

Harrison Rees had the lone goal for the Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

