Chasing Perfection: The season’s almost here (Ep. 101)

UConn women’s basketball’s season is just around the corner. The Huskies held First Night on Friday, the preseason awards and polls are starting to come out and there’s less than a month until the opener vs. Dayton. On this week’s episode, we discuss Nika Mühl’s inclusion (and Paige Bueckers exclusion) from the Nancy Lieberman Award list, Bueckers’ thumb injury, how those two will work together at the point and look ahead to the AP Preseason Poll.

