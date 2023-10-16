UConn football future opponents: Week 7

UConn football had this weekend off, taking a 1-5 record into its bye week. The Huskies will get back in action and start the second half of their schedule on Saturday against former conference foe, USF.

USF (3-4) - Oct. 21

USF went into halftime down 21-14 after capping off a 10-play, 76-yard drive with a touchdown in the final seconds of the half. However, Florida Atlantic came out firing and scored 35 unanswered points to notch a 56-14 win. The Owls had a touchdown on their first four offensive possessions after the half, adding a punt return for a score.

Florida Atlantic had 587 yards of offense to USF’s 388 and held the ball for 36:19. Each team turned the ball over once.

Byrum Brown was up to his usual tricks, with 46 rushing yards on 11 carries, while he was 15-of-26 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown. Nay’Quan Wright had the biggest share of the carries, going 15 times for 106 yards and a score.

Boston College (3-3) - Oct. 28

The Eagles are off this weekend. They’re on the road against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

No. 19 Tennessee (5-1) - Nov. 4

Tennessee welcomed Texas A&M into Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon and defended its home turf, securing a 20-13 win over the Aggies. Texas A&M scored first and didn’t surrender the lead until late into the third quarter when Dee Williams brought a punt back for a touchdown. Two more late fourth-quarter field goals got them the win.

The Volunteers had 332 yards of offense while holding their opponents to 277 yards. The Aggies also turned the ball over twice, including on the last play of the game as they pushed to tie the proceedings with a touchdown and an extra point.

It wasn’t the best day for Joe Milton III, as he was 11-of-22 passing for just 100 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He did run for 34 yards on eight attempts. Jaylen Wright carried the load with 136 yards on 19 carries, while Jabari Small ran 12 times and gained 41 yards.

James Madison (6-0) - Nov. 11

The Dukes aren’t postseason-eligible while they transition to FBS, but they secured a winning record as they took a dominant 41-13 win over Georgia Southern. JMU scored the game’s first 17 points and were up by as much as 35 points until the Eagles added a touchdown inside 30 seconds remaining.

The teams were even in ball movement, as James Madison had 384 yards of offense to Georgia Southern’s 368, but three interceptions in the second half killed the Eagles’ comeback hopes.

Jordan McCloud was 20-of-31 passing for 259 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He also added 20 ground yards on four attempts. Kaelon Black (11 rushes, 45 yards) got into the end zone, as did Ty Son Lawton (six carries, 35 yards).

Sacred Heart (1-6) - Nov. 18

It was an in-state battle for Sacred Heart, as the Pioneers traveled to the Yale Bowl to take on the Bulldogs. It was all home team, as Yale snagged a 31-3 victory, with only a 19-yard field goal late in the third quarter breaking the shutout.

Sacred Heart out-gained Yale by a 344-to-273 margin, but Yale scored 14 points off the Pioneers’ two turnovers, while the road team missed a field goal for the home side’s only turnover.

Rob McCoy got quite an arm workout, throwing 47 times. He completed 25 of them for an even 200 yards, though he was intercepted once. Jalen Madison was the more efficient back, running 15 times for 92 yards, while Malik Grant had 17 carries for 58 yards.

UMass (1-7) - Nov. 25

The highlight in Happy Valley for UMass came early. The Minutemen forced a fumble on No. 6 Penn State’s first possession, then forced a punt on the second possession. From then on, it was all Nittany Lions. They returned a punt for a touchdown to open the scoring and scored on each of their final eight drives as they hung 63 on UMass. Meanwhile, the Minutemen had five three-and-outs.

Penn State had 408 yards of offense, while the visitors had just 109 yards. Nearly half of them came on a 13-play, 48-yard drive that would be their final possession and ended on downs, chewing up more than half of the fourth quarter.

Taisun Phommachanh was 6-of-14 passing for 25 yards, while Ahmad Haston was 3-of-9 for 20 yards and an interception, adding 29 rushing yards on six attempts. Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams ran the ball 14 times and grabbed only 31 yards. Overall, the Minutemen had 1.6 yards per rush.