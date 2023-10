The UConn Huskies women’s soccer team and the visiting Marquette Golden Eagles battled to a scoreless tie at Morrone Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It’s the seventh shutout of the season for goalkeeper Kaitlyn Mahoney and the Huskies who are now 5-2-4 on the season and 2-0-2 in the Big East.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

