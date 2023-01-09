UConn men’s hockey to play Yale in first game of Connecticut hockey tournament

For the second straight year, UConn men’s hockey will face Yale in the first game of the Connecticut hockey tournament, formerly known as the Connecticut Ice Festival. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Quinnipiac’s M&T Bank Arena.

Now in its third year of existence, the tournament between the state’s four Division I hockey programs will rotate between the school’s on-campus rinks and currently does not have a name after SNY dropped its sponsorship. It was previously held at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

Last season, UConn beat Yale in the first game of CT Ice but fell to Quinnipiac in the final. Sacred Heart won the first iteration of the tournament in 2020 while the 2021 edition did not happen due to COVID.

The Bulldogs are just 2-10-3 on the season and 1-8-1 in ECAC play, though they just managed a tie with No. 8 Merrimack on the road this past weekend. The Huskies are 2-14-0 all-time against Yale, though those two wins have come in their last three meetings.

The consolation game is set for 4 p.m. ET while the championship game is on for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Tickets for the event are now on sale through Quinnipiac’s website.