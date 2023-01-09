UConn women’s basketball to play St. John’s on Wednesday as scheduled

UConn women’s basketball will have enough players to take the court against St. John’s on Wednesday. The team announced that the game will go on as scheduled after injuries forced the Huskies to postpone their most recent matchup versus DePaul on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from UBS Arena and on SNY.

After Aaliyah Edwards (right foot) and Ayanna Patterson (unspecified) went down in UConn’s last action at Xavier on Thursday — as well existing injuries to Azzi Fudd (right knee) and Caroline Ducharme (concussion protocol) — the team didn’t meet the Big East’s requirement of having seven scholarship players available.

Only Nika Mühl, Lou Lopez Sénéchal, Aubrey Griffin, Dorka Juhász, Amari DeBerry and Inês Bettencourt would’ve been fully healthy. While others might’ve been been able to play, UConn only counted those who would’ve been free of any minutes restrictions.

“Someone is not healthy if they can come back, but play limited minutes,” UConn athletic director David Benedict told the Hartford Courant’s Dom Amore recently. “So it’s up to the student-athletes, our athletic trainers and our medical team to tell us when they are healthy.”

According to the team, the Huskies will have at least seven players available against St. John’s, though it didn’t not specify who the available players are.

UConn has been hammered by injuries for the second consecutive season. The Huskies had two players — Paige Bueckers (torn ACL) and Ice Brady (dislocated patella) — suffer season-ending injuries during the preseason while every single player on the roster has missed time due to an injury with the exception of Bettencourt and DeBerry.

DeBerry did miss two games after severe winter weather in her hometown of Buffalo prevented her from re-joining the team. Bettencourt has dealt with an ankle sprain and took a shot to the face in practice that required stitches, though she’s been dressed for every game.