UConn men’s basketball falls to No. 6 in AP Poll

An uneven week for UConn men’s basketball resulted in a two-spot drop in the AP Poll for the second straight week. The Huskies are now slotted at No. 6 after starting the week with a second straight loss against Providence, followed by a nine-point win over Creighton.

UConn peaked this year at No. 2, where it sat behind Purdue for two consecutive weeks, before the team’s first loss to then-No. 22 Xavier, which dropped it to No. 4 last week. The Huskies also did not receive any first-place votes after getting at least one over the previous four weeks.

The Big East has four teams in the poll, two of which are new this week. Providence entered at No. 19 by virtue of its defeat of the Huskies, plus a second win over St. John’s, while Marquette, which will welcome UConn to Wisconsin on Wednesday, is slotted No. 25. The Golden Eagles have won four straight, grabbing double-digit wins over St. John’s and Georgetown last week.

Xavier, the final team in the poll at No. 12, is now a winner of nine consecutive games after going on the road to take down Villanova on Saturday. Creighton also received four votes, while Alabama and Iowa State, each of which have been defeated by UConn in non-conference play, are at No. 4 and No. 14, respectively.