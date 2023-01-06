UConn women’s basketball game against DePaul postponed due to injuries

UConn women’s basketball’s game against DePaul, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been postponed. The Huskies are under the conference minimum with six available scholarship student-athletes.

Entering Thursday night’s game at Xavier, UConn had eight players available. Aaliyah Edwards sustained an injury to her right foot in the first half of the game after colliding with a set of chairs on the sideline chasing after a loose ball and missed the second half.

UConn has since announced that Ayanna Patterson also sustained an injury during the game against the Musketeers. Further details on Patterson’s injury are not available at this time.

In addition to Patterson and Edwards, UConn is still without Azzi Fudd, who has missed eight games with a right knee injury. Caroline Ducharme suffered a head injury in practice Monday, which prevented her from traveling to Butler and Xavier with the team. Ducharme is still in concussion protocol. Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady have been out for the season after summer injuries.

“At UConn, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes will always be our top priority. Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season,” UConn Athletic Director Dave Benedict said. “While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the BIG EAST and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.”

UConn’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11th at St. John’s.