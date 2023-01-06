UConn football snags West Virginia transfer Mumu Bin-Wahad

UConn football strengthened their defensive backfield this week with the addition of Mumu Bin-Wahad from West Virginia, by way of the transfer portal.

Bin-Wahad made five appearances as a true freshman in 2022, at corner, safety and special teams and will have three years of eligibility remaining at UConn.

At 5-foot-10, 179 pounds, the Loganville, Georgia native was a three-star prospect out of Grayson High School, a team that also produced UConn receiver Keelan Marion.

As a high school prospect, Bin-Wahad was recruited by a laundry list of Power 5 schools, including South Carolina, TCU, Michigan and Wisconsin. In the transfer portal, Bin-Wahad received an offer from UCF and interest from Mississippi State, Auburn and UCF, per the Portal Report.

Bin-Wahad joins a resurgent UConn secondary that ranked No. 41 in the country in passing yards allowed per game, a far cry from their dismal performances in years past, and he’ll compete with defensive backs Chris Shearin, Malcolm Bell and D’Mon Brinson for playing time.

Stay tuned for more roster updates ahead of the college football “transfer window” closing date of January 18.