Tage Thompson becomes the first UConn alum to be named an NHL All-Star

Tage Thompson continues to make history for UConn men’s hockey. On Thursday, he was named a 2023 NHL All-Star, the first Husky to ever earn the honor. Thompson is still the only first-round pick in program history as well.

After a breakout campaign with 18 goals and 17 assists in 2021-22, Thompson has blossomed into a bona fide superstar for the Buffalo Sabres. In just 36 games, he’s racked up 30 goals, 25 assists, and countless highlight-reel plays.

Thompson ranks third in the league in points and second in goals. In his last game, he capped a hat trick and four-point night with an overtime game-winner against the Washington Capitals. Earlier in the year, he had a five-goal performance against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The @SabresPR Twitter account outlined some of Thompson’s standout accomplishments from this season so far:

With his assist on Rasmus Dahlin’s goal on Oct. 31, Thompson became the second player in Buffalo Sabres history, and the first since Pat LaFontaine in 1992-93, to record a point on eight consecutive goals scored by the Sabres. (Source) On Nov. 2, Thompson became the first Sabres skater since Maxim Afinogenov in 2006-07, and the tenth in franchise history, to record 10 or more points in a three-game span. (Source) Thompson matched the longest point streak of his career (six games) two times in 2022-23. He recorded eight points (5+3) in six games from Nov. 5 to 15 and tallied 15 points (8+7) in six games from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9. (Source) Thompson’s four-goal first period on Dec. 7 at Columbus tied the NHL record for the most goals scored by a player in a single period. He is the 18th all-time to do so. His five points (4+1) in that period are the most by any Sabres skater in a single period in franchise history. (Source) Entering play tonight, Thompson is the only NHL skater to record three or more goals in three or more games in 2022-23 and is the only player to record four or more goals in a single game (5, Dec. 7 at CBJ). (Source) In 2022-23, Thompson became one of nine skaters in NHL history who have recorded multiple games of three or more goals and six or more points in a single season. He also became the third-fastest Sabres skater to reach 30 goals in a single season (36 games). (Source)

Thompson spent two years in Storrs from 2015-17, where he racked up 33 goals and 31 assists in 70 games. As the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues, he’s the highest draft pick in program history.

Thompson is the only former Husky currently playing in the NHL.