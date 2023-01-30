UConn men’s basketball drops to No. 24 in AP Poll

UConn men’s basketball’s slide down the AP Poll continued this week, with the Huskies dropping to No. 24 after losing to then-No. 13 Xavier at Gampel Pavilion.

The five-spot drop marks the sixth week in a row that UConn has fallen in the AP Poll after climbing to No. 2 in the country earlier this season.

The Huskies are joined by three other Big East teams in the poll, with Marquette (No. 14), Xavier (No. 16) and Providence (No. 17) all ranked. Creighton once again is unranked but received 51 votes in this week’s poll. Alabama and Iowa State, who UConn defeated as part of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in November, are ranked No. 4 and No. 13 respectively.

Despite UConn’s recent woes, the Huskies have lost six of their last eight games, KenPom still thinks highly of them, with top-15 rankings in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency and a No. 6 overall rank.

UConn returns to action Tuesday night as part of a two-game week. The Huskies head to Chicago to take on DePaul Tuesday at 8:00 p.m., followed by a Saturday matchup in Washington D.C. against the Georgetown Hoyas.