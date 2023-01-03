 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chasing Perfection: Pieces starting to fall into place for UConn

On this week’s episode, we discuss the Huskies’ strong three game stretch, the emergence of the frontcourt as a dominant force and more.

By Daniel Connolly
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

UConn women’s basketball is starting to figure out life without Azzi Fudd. The Huskies returned from the holiday break with a resounding win over Creighton and followed it up with a mostly comfortable victory against Marquette. On this week’s episode, we discuss the team’s progress, the frontcourt’s recent play, the AP Poll, why some teams in the Big East are capping their women’s basketball programs and more.

