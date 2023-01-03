Chasing Perfection: Pieces starting to fall into place for UConn

UConn women’s basketball is starting to figure out life without Azzi Fudd. The Huskies returned from the holiday break with a resounding win over Creighton and followed it up with a mostly comfortable victory against Marquette. On this week’s episode, we discuss the team’s progress, the frontcourt’s recent play, the AP Poll, why some teams in the Big East are capping their women’s basketball programs and more.

