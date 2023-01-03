Caroline Ducharme in concussion protocol, out at least two games

UConn women’s basketball will be without Caroline Ducharme for at least the next two games. The sophomore is in concussion protocol and did not travel with the team for its two-game road trip at Butler and Xavier, the school announced on Tuesday. The injury occurred in practice on Monday and there is no timetable for her return.

Ducharme’s struggled with head injuries for much of her time at UConn. Last season, she missed five games after taking blows to the head in multiple games and this year, she took a shot to the head in each of the last two contests — wins over Creighton on Thursday and Marquette on Sunday. Ducharme had an ice pack on her head after both but didn’t miss any time as a result.

On the season, the sophomore is averaging 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three, but over the last three contests, her line is 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, a 54.3 field goal percentage and 50.0 3-point percentage. Ducharme also missed UConn’s season-opener with neck stiffness.

The Huskies are set to play Butler on Tuesday, Xavier on Wednesday and will return home to take on DePaul on Sunday. They were already short on players with Azzi Fudd (right knee) and Aubrey Griffin (Covid-19) both out, though head coach Geno Auriemma said Griffin “should be able to go” on Tuesday. Fudd remains a question mark.

That leaves Lou Lopez Sénéchal, Nika Mühl and Inês Bettencourt as the only certainties in UConn’s backcourt. Luckily, Butler and Xavier are a combined 13-15 on the season, so the Huskies shouldn’t have much trouble with either.

Tip-off for UConn-Butler is set for 7 p.m. on SNY.