Jake Johnson scored with 4:31 to go in the game to push the Quinnipiac Bobcats past the UConn Huskies men’s hockey team, 4-3, to win the CT Ice Tournament at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, CT on Saturday night.

Justin Pearson, Samu Salminen and Hudson Schandor had the goals for the Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

