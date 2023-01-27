UConn men’s hockey takes down Yale, 6-1

UConn men’s hockey had little trouble dispatching Yale in the Connecticut Ice tournament opener in M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut Friday evening. The Huskies advance to play the winner of Friday night’s Sacred Heart vs. Quinnipiac matchup in the Saturday final.

After a rush of chances in the early part of the first period, UConn got on the board first with a power-play goal, one of three on the night. Justin Pearson pushed in a rebound at the net to make it a 1-0 game eight minutes in. With 2:17 left, Ryan Tverberg made it 2-0 on a nice individual play, skating around a defender to give himself an open look at the net, and fired it in.

Turns on the jets and goes bar down pic.twitter.com/Ix7u9MCHFs — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) January 27, 2023

The Huskies blew it open in the second period. Matthew Wood sniped one from the inside zone on the power play to make it 3-0 and Samu Salminen finished a nice set of passes to put a second straight power-play goal in the net and make it 4-0. Roman Kinal and Jake Veilleux added some extra insurance with goals in the final minutes of the second period to turn this one into a 6-0 laugher after 40 minutes.

Yale got on the board after a Chase Bradley game misconduct led to a 5-minute major and a goal that the Bulldogs put in off a rebound as the time expired on their man advantage. That would be the end of scoring in as the rest of the final period went on uneventfully.

Next up, the Huskies return to this arena to play the CT Ice final at 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised on SNY. Quinnipiac was the top-ranked team in the country last week but fell to No. 3 after a loss to Cornell. The tournament hosts are favored heavily over Sacred Heart and are most likely UConn’s next opponent.