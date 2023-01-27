2025 guard Kelis Fisher commits to UConn women’s basketball

UConn women’s basketball has its first commitment in the class of 2025: Kelis Fisher, a 5-foot-9 guard out of Baltimore, Maryland who plays at IMG Academy in Florida.

Rated as the No. 22 player in the class of 2025 by ESPN, Fisher also held offers from Florida State, Maryland, Mississippi State and Oklahoma, among others. She spent her freshman year at Roland Park Country Day School —the alma mater of former Husky Mir McLean.

Fisher took an unofficial visit to Storrs last October. UConn doesn’t typically commit sophomores — Ice Brady is the only current Husky to make her decision prior to her final two years of high school.

Fisher will join a backcourt that’s projected to feature then-senior Inês Bettencourt, juniors KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade, as well as sophomore Allie Ziebell.