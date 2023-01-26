Report: UConn football to hire Kashif Moore as wide receivers coach

UConn football is reportedly set to hire Kashif Moore for the wide receivers coach position, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Moore is a New Jersey native who played at UConn from 2008-2011, where he was a captain on the team that made the Fiesta Bowl. He holds the program record for career receiving touchdowns and is 3rd in program history in receiving yards and receptions.

In 2022, Moore was the wide receivers coach at the University of Albany. He started his coaching career in 2019 at Conard High School in West Hartford, Connecticut before coaching stops at Wesleyan and Cornell.

Moore was a three-year starter for the Huskies. In the NFL, he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals before landing on the practice squads of Indianapolis, San Diego, and Pittsburgh and also spent some time in the CFL.

January 2, 2010: In the Papa Johns Bowl, Kashif Moore (@KashifMoore) reels in this 37 yard touchdown grab from Zach Frazer in a 20-7 UConn win pic.twitter.com/SuoVtEEdVq — Husky Highlights (@UConnHighlights) January 2, 2023

UConn’s wide receiver room was decimated by injury in 2022, and the passing game struggled as a result, particularly with a rookie quarterback at the helm. UConn averaged just 106.9 passing yards per game, the second-worst mark in the nation from a non-triple option offense.

As of right now, the group still has plenty of talent for Moore to work with, including Keelan Marion, Cam Ross, Kevens Clercius, and Matt Drayton. The Huskies also have a number of younger players and transfers who could also breakout as contributors in 2023.

Despite holding a 3-8 record in 2022, Albany had the No. 15 passing offense in FCS, averaging 275 yards per game in the air. This offers hope for an improved passing game next year, no matter who ends up suiting up at QB for the Huskies in 2023.