Souly Boum had 21 points and Colby Jones had 20 to lead the Xavier Musketeers past the UConn Huskies, 82-79, at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT on Wednesday night.

Jordan Hawkins had 28 points, including 26 points in the second half. Tristen Newton chipped in 23 in the loss.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view story