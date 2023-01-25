Chasing Perfection: All-American Aaliyah Edwards

Aaliyah Edwards kicked off the most important stretch of UConn’s regular season with a standout performance against Aneesah Morrow and DePaul, but now has two big games looming with Tennessee and Villanova. On this week’s episode, we break down the junior’s performance and discuss whether or not she’ll be an All-American. We also talk about the loss of Azzi Fudd (again), explain why Jana El Alfy arrived early and preview Tennessee and Villanova.

