Stephon Castle named McDonald’s All-American

Stephon Castle, the 6-foot-6 guard from Covington, Georgia who signed with UConn as a member of the class of 2023, was named to the McDonald’s All-American team on Tuesday. He’s the first UConn commit to be playing in the game since Alterique Gilbert in 2016.

Castle is part of a 12-man East squad and the only Big East commit on either roster. The game will take place on March 28 in Houston.

The five-star recruit and consensus top-25 player in the Class of 2023 is the headliner in the five-man recruiting class, along with four-star players Solomon Ball, Jayden Ross, Youssouf Singare, and Jaylin Stewart. Castle announced his verbal commitment in November 2021.

They’ll join 10 other UConn players that still have eligibility remaining, as merely Nahiem Alleyne, Joey Calcaterra, and Tristen Newton will exhaust their eligibility this year.