UConn slides to No. 19 in AP Poll, Karaban named Big East Freshman of the Week

Despite a gut-wrenching loss to Seton Hall last week amid a 5-of-6 losing streak, UConn men’s basketball team remained in the AP Top 25.

The Huskies fell four spots to No. 19 after losing to the Pirates last Wednesday and beating up Butler Sunday. Despite the slide in the AP Poll, UConn still ranks No. 6 in KenPom.

UConn is joined by three other Big East teams in the AP Top 25: Xavier at No. 13, Marquette at No. 16, and Providence at No. 23.

Creighton once again received votes but did not crack into the top 25. The Huskies have just one game this week, but it’s a big one as they welcome the No. 13 Musketeers to Gampel Pavilion. UConn will look to avenge the New Year’s Eve loss to Xavier, where the Musketeers handed the Huskies their first loss of the season.

In other news, redshirt freshman Alex Karaban was named Big East Freshman of the Week after averaging 12 points and four rebounds over two games while shooting 54.5 percent from the 3-point line. It marks the fourth time this season Karaban has taken home these honors and the second time this month. In January overall, Karaban is shooting 44.8 percent from three and has hit double figures in all but one game.