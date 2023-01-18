Dan Hurley, Kimani Young test positive for COVID-19, won’t coach at Seton Hall

UConn men’s basketball will be without head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young when it takes on Seton Hall on Wednesday night after the two tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced.

With Hurley and Young unavailable, Tom Moore and Luke Murray will serve as acting head coaches. Director of player development Mamadou Diarra and video coordinator Matthew Johnson will serve as assistant coaches.

Moore, who missed last week’s game against Marquette after testing positive for COVID-19, spent 10 seasons as the head coach of Quinnipiac from 2007-2017, amassing a 162-146 record.

Per UConn, neither Hurley nor Moore traveled to Newark, New Jersey with the team for the game and are currently in isolation. The two coaches will return to the team after their symptoms have resided and their quarantine period ends.

Depending on their symptoms and status, it is possible the two could be on the sidelines for Sunday’s game against Butler. Current CDC guidelines allow quarantine to end after five days provided the infected persons have no symptoms and wear a mask when in public.