UConn women’s basketball crushes Seton Hall, 103-58

UConn women’s basketball crushed the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday night at Walsh Gymnasium, 103-58. It was the Huskies’ first time over 100 points since the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

UConn only had seven players available with Caroline Ducharme and Ayanna Patterson still in concussion protocol, while Azzi Fudd remained back in Storrs to undergo further testing on her right knee.

It didn’t matter. Everyone played well for the Huskies.

Aaliyah Edwards dominated with 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks while Dorka Juhász also picked up a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds while tying a career-high with four made 3-pointers.

Nika Mühl finished with 13 assists — her seventh game with double-digit assists — and Lou Lopez Sénéchal contributed 17 points. Aubrey Griffin took over in the second half, scoring 16 of her 22 points in the latter two quarters. Amari DeBerry set a career-high with 13 points and eight rebounds.

UConn only turned the ball over 10 times — tied for its lowest total of the season. Defensively, the Huskies forced 14 turnovers, held Seton Hall to 31 percent shooting and limited star guard Lauren Park-Lane to just nine points.

Seton Hall kept it close in the early minutes, but it didn’t take long for UConn to pull away. The Huskies got a spark from Edwards, who used multiple steal-and-scores to rack up 10 points in the opening quarter — more than Seton Hall’s entire total to that point. The Pirates also didn’t help themselves by having as many turnovers (four) as made field goals in the opening 10 minutes.

UConn closed the first period on a 17-2 run and never looked back. Edwards continued to dominate in the second — she picked up another steal-and-score and on the next possession, she blocked a shot, ran the floor and finished off the fast break with a layup.

Seton Hall finally hit its first 3-pointer at the 2:54 mark of the second quarter but by then, the Huskies had already extended their lead past 20 points. UConn put together an 8-0 run towards the end of the half and went into the locker room up 50-22.

Griffin scored nine of the Huskies’ 27 points in the third quarter as the gap ballooned past 40 points. The fourth quarter was little more than a formality as UConn came away with a 45-point victory.

Next, the Huskies will return home to host Butler on Saturday at noon from Gampel Pavilion.