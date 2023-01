Christina Walker had a goal and an assist to help the UConn Huskies women’s hockey team to a 4-1 win over the Vermont Catamounts at the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, CT on Saturday afternoon.

Kate Thurman, Megan Woodworth and Camryn Wong had the other goals for the Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

