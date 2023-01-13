UConn football secures two additions to the 2023 squad through transfer portal

UConn football continues to strengthen its roster through the transfer portal, securing the commitment of two experienced FCS players: defensive back Noah Plack from Delaware and quarterback Joseph Fagnano from Maine.

Plack and Fagnano are the third and fourth transfer portal signees to join the Huskies since the transfer portal opened on the day after the national championship.

Plack spent five seasons as a key member of the Blue Hens’ defense, playing the role of a tough, hard-hitting safety while gathering 269 tackles in 44 appearances.

Best of luck, Noah. We had the privilege of watching you play at full speed over the last four years and now they’ll enjoy in Storrs! Finish strong up there and thank you for all you gave to @Delaware_FB. https://t.co/SVqEvrP06S — Scott Klatzkin (@BlueHensRadio) January 12, 2023

Plack, a high school teammate of recent UConn commit Ray Elridge, recently took visits to ECU and Liberty before committing to the Huskies. As a graduate transfer, Plack will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Fagnano also comes from the FCS ranks, but the connection to the UConn coaching staff is a little more apparent: The 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback started for three years at Maine, two of them under Nick Charlton, the current UConn offensive coordinator.

Fagnano threw for 2,231 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions in the Black Bears’ 2-9 2022 campaign, and holds a career 60% completion percentage. He’s a relatively accurate pocket passer and has some escapability, but it could be a challenge to bring that up a level.

Fagnano’s most impressive performance against an FBS team came in 2019 against Liberty where he completed 25 of 37 passes for 445 yards and five touchdowns in a thrilling 59-44 defeat. He was also instrumental in the Black Bears’ 35-10 stomping of UMass in 2021, where he went 16-for-27 for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Fagnano enters a crowded quarterback room heading into the 2023 offseason. Zion Turner started for most of 2022, but arguably hasn’t done enough to lock down the starting spot going forward. Penn State transfer Ta’Quan Roberson was named the starter heading into the season but suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the first game.

UConn football still has time to strengthen the squad further, as the transfer portal window won’t close until January 18.