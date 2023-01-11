Geno Auriemma returning to sidelines for UConn, will coach against St. John’s

UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma has rejoined the team ahead of its Wednesday night matchup with St. John’s at UBS Arena. He traveled with the Huskies to New York and will be on the sidelines for the game, the team announced on Wednesday.

It's good to have you back, Coach



Geno Auriemma has rejoined the team and will be on the sidelines tonight when the Huskies face St. John’s! pic.twitter.com/A0cu0PCbEE — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) January 11, 2023

Auriemma missed the last two games after taking a step back from the team to focus on his health. He hasn’t been on the sidelines since Dec. 31 and has missed four games in total this season after feeling unwell. Auriemma lost his mother in December.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” he said in a release earlier this month. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

Auriemma will not completely return to his full workload, however. Associate head coach Chris Dailey, who is 18-0 as acting head coach, will handle media duties postgame.

Tip-off between UConn and St. John’s is set for 8 p.m. from UBS Arena and on SNY.