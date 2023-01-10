UConn women’s basketball vs. DePaul rescheduled for Jan. 23, Seton Hall game moved

After having to postpone its Jan. 8 matchup against DePaul due to a lack of healthy players, UConn women’s basketball announced a new date for the game on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskies will take on the Blue Demons on Monday, Jan. 23 at Gampel Pavilion at 7:00 p.m. According to UConn, all tickets and parking passes slated for the original Jan. 8 matchup will be valid for the new date.

In an effort to reduce the congestion of UConn’s schedule, the Big East moved up the Huskies’ game against Seton Hall — originally scheduled for Jan. 19 — to Tuesday, Jan. 17. Both games will be broadcast on SNY.

UConn hasn’t played since Jan. 5, where the Huskies blew out Xavier but lost Aaliyah Edwards to a right foot injury in the first half. That injury, combined with Ayanna Patterson and Caroline Ducharme in concussion protocol and Azzi Fudd still working back from a knee injury, compounded season long injuries to Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady and gave UConn less than the required seven scholarship players available to take on DePaul on Jan. 8.

But now, the Huskies are healthier, albeit barely. Edwards is good to go for UConn’s game against St. John’s, giving the team seven healthy players. Fudd remains a game-time decision, while Ducharme and Patterson remain out. Geno Auriemma remains away from the team, so Chris Dailey will once again serve as acting head coach as the Huskies take on the Red Storm.