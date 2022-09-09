UConn announces full 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule

On Friday, the Big East Conference and UConn announced the full men’s basketball schedule, including tip-off times, broadcast information and in the Huskies’ case, home court locations for each of the team’s 17 home games.

Of those totals, nine will be at Gampel Pavilion, including the Big East/Big 12 Battle against Oklahoma State, while the remaining eight will be at the XL Center, headlined by a conference clash with Villanova.

The Huskies will also feature seven times on network television, six times on FOX, with another on CBS. This leads the conference, as 22 regular season games involving Big East schools will be on network TV. Nineteen of those games will be on FOX, with three more on CBS.

The season opener will again feature whip-around coverage on FS1 with full-game coverage on the FOX Sports App. The Huskies will play Stonehill at XL Center in the school’s first Division I game, with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Other schools part of the whip-around coverage include Butler, St. John’s, Xavier and DePaul.

The non-conference schedule features four Gampel Pavilion games against Boston University, LIU, Oklahoma State and UNC Wilmington, while UConn will face Buffalo and Delaware State, in addition to Stonehill, inside the XL Center. Three of these games (Delaware State, LIU, Oklahoma State) will air on FS1, while the games against the Terriers and Seahawks are on FS2. The non-conference slate’s lone appearance on CBS Sports Network will be against Buffalo, while the Phil Knight Invitational will be broadcast on ESPN Networks, as will the road game against Florida.

The conference docket, which begins after finals, will start with a road game against Butler on Dec. 17, followed by a pair of home dates with Georgetown and Villanova on Dec. 20 and 28, respectively. The Huskies make their network television debut on New Year’s Eve on the road against Xavier, followed by a short journey to Providence to take on the Friars on Jan. 4, with Creighton coming to town Jan. 7 at Gampel Pavilion.

This is part of an extended rotation between home and road games, with trips to Marquette (Jan. 11) and Seton Hall (Jan. 18) mixed in with visits from St. John’s (Jan. 15) and Butler (Jan. 22). A second-straight home game, when Xavier comes to town on Jan. 25, breaks the run before the team closes January with a trip to face DePaul on Jan. 31.

February features trips to Georgetown (Feb. 4), Creighton (Feb. 11) and St. John’s (Feb. 25), mixed in with home battles with Marquette (Feb. 7), Seton Hall (Feb. 18) and Providence (Feb. 25), the team’s final game at Gampel Pavilion.

The regular season will close in March, with a game at the XL Center against DePaul on March 1 before the regular season closes against Villanova on the road.

With UConn once again splitting time between the XL Center and Gampel Pavilion, the mix of games between the two arenas is the best it has been in the past few years. The Huskies will welcome the likes of Georgetown, Creighton, Xavier, Seton Hall and Providence at Storrs. Meanwhile, Villanova, St. John’s, Butler, Marquette and DePaul come to XL Center as part of the Big East slate.

UConn’s full 2022-23 schedule with home game locations and network/tip-off time info can be found below.